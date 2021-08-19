Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash with lorry on A985 in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
August 19 2021, 8.06am Updated: August 19 2021, 9.46am
The road has now reopened
The road has now reopened

A main road connecting West Fife to the Kincardine Bridge has reopened following a crash between a motorcycle and a lorry.

Police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the collision on the A985 near Limekilns.

Traffic Scotland said the road had reopened at the junction with the B9156 after it was forced to close shortly after 7:30am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergencies services attened at a crash involving a motorcycle and a lorry on A985 on Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 6.46am near to the Limekilns junction.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. The road has re-opened.”

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternative route whilst the A985 was closed.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]