Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash with lorry on A985 in Fife

A main road connecting West Fife to the Kincardine Bridge has reopened following a crash between a motorcycle and a lorry.

Police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital following the collision on the A985 near Limekilns.

Traffic Scotland said the road had reopened at the junction with the B9156 after it was forced to close shortly after 7:30am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergencies services attened at a crash involving a motorcycle and a lorry on A985 on Thursday, 19 August, 2021 at 6.46am near to the Limekilns junction.

“The motorcyclist has been taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. The road has re-opened.”

Drivers were encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternative route whilst the A985 was closed.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.