Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Roadworks overrun in Cowdenbeath as councillor hits out at ‘endless’ delays

By Alasdair Clark
August 23 2021, 8.28pm Updated: August 23 2021, 8.30pm
Courier News - Alasdair Clark story - CR0030300 -- roadworks on Cowdenbeath High Street unfinished leaving a large hole in road -- Picture shows general view of the roadworks area and the hole with Councillor Darren Watt alongside -- 193-195 High Street, Cowdenbeath -- Monday 23rd August 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Roadworks in Cowdenbeath have run over after a “straightforward” repair was delayed by “complications”.

Temporary traffic lights were installed on Cowdenbeath High Street – with work due to be completed last week.

But Scottish Water has since encountered further issues that need addressed.

Local councillor Darren Watt says he is frustrated at “endless” roadworks in the Fife town – saying the area is facing “needless delays”.

Work ‘adding to the misery’

He said: “No sooner than SP Energy Networks completed most of the works and removed temporary traffic lights at the south end, we now have Scottish Water adding to the misery with their own works at the north end.

“Although we can fully appreciate such works are necessary and often in response to an emergency, we don’t appreciate the ridiculous delay in restoring services, road surfaces and footpaths.

“The current works by Scottish Water seem to be complete, yet for the last week, no efforts have been made to fill in the hole and remove the much-hated temporary traffic lights.”

Scottish Water says a damaged sewer was identified during an investigation into persistent blockages.

Scottish Water will do repairs ‘as soon as possible’

A spokesperson said: “This sewer requires an urgent repair and further excavation on Union Street, meaning we cannot remove the traffic management until the repairs have been carried out.

“We are currently planning for these repairs to take place as soon as possible in conjunction with the local authority.

“We would like to thank residents, commuters and local businesses for their patience and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

Darren Watt at the roadworks.

Martin Kingham, the service manager for roads network management at Fife Council, says Scottish Water has the right to access and repair any issues.

He said: “We’ve been in touch with the contractor who is carrying out the work on behalf of Scottish Water.

“The contractor confirmed that what normally would’ve been a straightforward repair has been delayed due to complications encountered after they dug the hole.”

