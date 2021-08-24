Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Kirkcaldy car parking review agreed as public demands action

By Claire Warrender
August 24 2021, 4.18pm Updated: August 24 2021, 4.40pm
Councillor Crooks and Mr Cepok on Kirkcaldy High Street.
Councillor Crooks and Mr Cepok on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Plans to demolish Kirkcaldy’s number one eyesore could be brought forward by the end of the year.

A study looking at the costs involved in knocking down the unsightly Esplanade car park will be drawn up as soon as possible after councillors agreed “the time for talking is over”.

The future of the Thistle car park will also be looked at, along with town centre parking charges.

Councillor Neil Crooks beside the Esplanade car park in Kirkcaldy town centre
Councillor Neil Crooks beside the Esplanade car park.

Officers are now drawing up a feasibility study looking at the implications of the seven-point action plan agreed by councillors on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at attracting more people to the town centre, which is still suffering from the loss of major retailers over the last few years.

The High Street in Kirkcaldy  has been in decline.
The High Street in Kirkcaldy  has been in decline.

Kirkcaldy area committee convener Neil Crooks said the public is sick of words and wanted action.

“This is my 10th year in this hot seat and issues around the town centre and parking have dominated both in the media and discussions with councillors and the public,” he said.

“We need to be moving ahead with delivery rather than conducting more conversations.”

The Labour councillor added: “We’re trying to introduce positive and feasible changes.”

Seven points for action

Mr Crooks and his Labour colleague Alistair Cameron had proposed seven changes.

Their motion followed an extensive consultation with the public.

As a result, officers are now looking at:

  • Simplifying the complex parking system and introducing a single, £2-a-day charge for all town centre car parks.
  • Continuing with half-price season tickets.
  • Demolishing the two council-owned car parks on the Esplanade.
  • Removing parking charges at the two Coal Wynd car parks.
  • Ensuring on-street parking charges and restrictions are universal across the town centre.
  • Introducing a permanent barrier to prevent unauthorised vehicle access to the pedestrianised High Street.
  • Ensuring authorised drivers exit the pedestrianised zone at Tolbooth Street rather than Kirk Wynd.

Mr Crooks said: “We’re laying our cards on the table and seeking advice from officers.”

And Mr Cameron added: “There is no doubt the public is looking now for us to do, as opposed to talk.

“We are looking for reports to come back sooner rather than later.”

Officers will look at whether changing the price of parking will impact on the council’s income as part of the review.

Committee members unanimously approved the approach, except for Conservative councillor Kathleen Leslie.

She dismissed the motion as “a bunch of vague commitments” and accused Labour of failing the town centre.

Increasing footfall

Kirkcaldy High Street has lost a number of large chain stores, including Marks and Spencer, Debenhams, BHS and Dorothy Perkins.

In addition, the Postings closed this year after the last two retailers moved out.

Postings shopping centre kirkcaldy
The once-bustling shopping centre now stands empty.

The new parking plan is just one of several proposals aimed at increasing footfall.

Bringing empty shop buildings back into use as housing or office hot desking have been suggested.

And an indoor street food market and European-style plaza are among other ideas mooted.

Community organisation Love Oor Lang Toun asked the public for their views earlier this year and is about to analyse the results.

Development manager Danny Cepok said previously: “We hope they’ll come up with a few fun ideas and we’ll work on their thoughts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]