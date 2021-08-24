Emergency services on the scene after a two-car crash on Methil road

Emergency services have been called to a two-car crash in Methil.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident at the junction of Wellesley Road and Taylor Street shortly before 6pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland says the road has been closed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the incident but has since been stood down.

It is understood three people have been checked over by paramedics crews but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Officers were made aware of a two-vehicle crash at around 5.50pm.

“The road has remained closed in both directions and paramedics are treating people at the scene.”