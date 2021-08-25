Ancient graves could be disturbed as part of Inverkeithing Townhouse refurbishment

Ancient graves could be disturbed at a Fife church during refurbishment of the historic Inverkeithing Townhouse, it has been revealed.

Detailed preparations are being made for the expected discovery of human remains when work gets under way on transforming the Grade A-listed building.

The vacant property, built in 1770, is to become a new community hub.

The existing three-storey building has no disabled access so the refurbishment will include the installation of a lift.

However, that will involve disturbing of a number of ancient graves at the adjacent Inverkeithing Parish Church.

Fife Historic Buildings Trust, which is overseeing the project, says that strict protocols will be in place throughout to handle any disturbed graves with sensitivity.

But heritage officers admit it is still not clear just how many graves may be disturbed when the project gets underway in 2022.

Work to be carried out ‘respectfully’

In a statement, the trust said: “Fife Historic Buildings Trust, architects and the Town House steering group have been planning this carefully over many months to ensure the works are carried out respectfully.

“All digging in the graveyard will be in line with legal requirements and consents – the work has planning and listed building consent.

“Advice has been taken from archaeologists and from bereavement services to develop a detailed methodology for carrying out these works, which the contractor will have to follow.

“In addition, digging will be carried out by archaeologists with experience of working in graveyards.

“This will be detailed work, approached carefully with the expectation of finding human remains.

Human remains found will be re-interred

“Any gravestones disturbed will be carefully set aside and re-set afterwards, in the original location where possible, or otherwise nearby in the graveyard.

“Any human remains disturbed will be handled sensitively, set aside, and re-interred after the works are complete.”

The trust added: “We have worked with Inverkeithing Parish Church, who have given their support to the works, and agreed with them that if the remains cannot be re-interred on site, they will be re-interred at Hillend Cemetery.

“The parish church will hold a service to mark the re-interment, and a record will be left on site of the removal and any known names, to help with future family history research.”

The £475,000 project will breathe new life into the Town House, which has lain empty for several years.

It also forms part of a wider project of improvements to Inverkeithing’s historic centre.

A major overhaul of the streetscape, including new paving – as well as the restoration of the Mercat Cross – are also to be completed.