Man, 19, charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Tayport raid

A man has been charged after police seized drugs and cash in a raid on a house in Tayport in Fife.

Officers raided a property in Erskine Road in the town on Tuesday and discovered drugs worth around £800, along with £10,000 in cash.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later charged in connection with the alleged supply of controlled drugs.

#OpProspect#Tayport Cops from @NorthFifePol executed a drugs warrant in Tayport yesterday (24/8). Over £800 in controlled drugs were seized along with over £10,000 cash. A male was brought into custody and will be reported for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs pic.twitter.com/1xlMyPqU24 — North East Fife Police (@NorthFifePol) August 25, 2021

