Quad bikes stolen from Fife farm, sparking police probe

Two quad bikes have been stolen from a farm in Fife.

The vehicles were taken from Nether Pratis Farm close to Leven shortly after 2am on Thursday.

The stolen bikes – a red Yamaha and red Honda – have since been found in Buckhaven but a culprit has yet to be caught.

Police are continuing to investigate the thefts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35am on Thursday August 26, police were called following the theft of two quad bikes from a farm near Leven in Fife.

“The bikes, a red Yamaha and a red Honda, were recovered locally by officers.

“Enquires into the theft are continuing.”