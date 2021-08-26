Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Quad bikes stolen from Fife farm, sparking police probe

By Neil Henderson
August 26 2021, 10.56am Updated: August 26 2021, 10.57am
crash kingsway
Police are investigating the break-in at a farm in Fife.

Two quad bikes have been stolen from a farm in Fife.

The vehicles were taken from Nether Pratis Farm close to Leven shortly after 2am on Thursday.

The stolen bikes – a red Yamaha and red Honda – have since been found in Buckhaven but a culprit has yet to be caught.

Police are continuing to investigate the thefts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around  2.35am on Thursday August 26, police were called following the theft of two quad bikes from a farm near Leven in Fife.

“The bikes, a red Yamaha and a red Honda, were recovered locally by officers.

“Enquires into the theft are continuing.”

