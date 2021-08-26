News / Fife Quad bikes stolen from Fife farm, sparking police probe By Neil Henderson August 26 2021, 10.56am Updated: August 26 2021, 10.57am Police are investigating the break-in at a farm in Fife. Two quad bikes have been stolen from a farm in Fife. The vehicles were taken from Nether Pratis Farm close to Leven shortly after 2am on Thursday. The stolen bikes – a red Yamaha and red Honda – have since been found in Buckhaven but a culprit has yet to be caught. Police are continuing to investigate the thefts. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35am on Thursday August 26, police were called following the theft of two quad bikes from a farm near Leven in Fife. “The bikes, a red Yamaha and a red Honda, were recovered locally by officers. “Enquires into the theft are continuing.” Man, 19, charged in connection with drugs and cash seized in Tayport raid Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up