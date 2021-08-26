Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warning of four-mile diversion and delays on A92 in Fife during roadworks

By Katy Scott
August 26 2021, 1.33pm Updated: August 26 2021, 1.37pm
The A92 roadworks will begin on Friday September 3.
Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the A92 in Fife during roadworks between Fernie Castle and Ayton next weekend.

The £445,000 project will see surfacing improvements carried out on the road.

The work by Bear Scotland will get under way at 7.30pm on Friday September 3.

It will be carried out over three days using 24-hour working.

The roadworks on the A92 are expected to be completed by 6.30am on Monday September 6.

Road closed northbound and southbound

The A92 southbound will be closed at Parbroath Junction and the northbound carriageway will be closed at Melville Lodges.

All traffic will be diverted along the A91 and A913, on a four-mile route via Cupar.

Bear says residents living within the closure points will be escorted through the site when it is safe.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £445,000 investment from Transport Scotland will allow us to carry out surfacing improvements on this section of the A92 to ensure our network continues to operate at the highest standard.

‘Steps to minimise disruption’

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for regular users as much as possible by carrying out the works over one weekend and using 24-hour working.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential works on the A92.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination as the diversion adds some four miles.”

