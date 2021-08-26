‘Prosecute them’: Dumped rubbish at Fife wind farm prompts local anger

Rubbish dumped at a Fife wind farm has led to calls for tougher enforcement action against fly-tippers.

Locals reported the waste, which had been dumped at the entrance to Little Raith Wind Farm near Mossmorran in Fife.

Photos from the area showed wooden pallets and rubble dumped outside the gated entrance to the wind farm.

The wind farm is located on a secluded road near to Fife Ethylene Plant near Lochgelly.

After pictures of the waste were shared on social media, locals reacted angrily, calling for those responsible to be prosecuted.

Others pointed out the rubbish had been dumped in front of signs showing there was CCTV in the area.

“Should be named and shamed, it’s a disgrace further along that road as well in the farmer’s field, probably all the same person,” one person said.

A second added: “I honestly do not understand this mentality.

“Yes, dump it back in their garden when they are identified.”

Locals frustration over fly tipping in Fife

Maureen Anton said: “Looks like everything but the kitchen sink.

“It must cost the councils a fortune to remove fly-tipped stuff.

“Why can’t it be taken to their local tip and be disposed of properly?”

“Hopefully prosecution will be swift,” another local said.

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s team manager for safer communities, said: “We’re aware of this issue and are taking action to deal with it.

“There’s no excuse for fly-tipping which is a blatant disregard of the law and of our outdoor environment.”

Fly-tipping a ‘blatant disregard’ of law

He added: “No one wants to see rubbish and garden waste dumped, and it has a direct impact on the condition of our roads, parks, wildlife and communities.

“Our recycling centres are open, and we would urge people to make use of these facilities and dispose of recyclable waste responsibly.

“Please also check that anyone you ask to take your waste away is properly registered to do so, otherwise you could be held liable if it is disposed of incorrectly.

“Businesses have a legal duty to dispose of their waste responsibly.

“Help keep Fife a great place to live, work and visit.

“Report fly-tipping by filling out the form at www.fife.gov.uk/flytipping and we’ll take the appropriate action.”

Problems elsewhere in Fife

Aerial footage recently showed the extent of the problem at the area dubbed Fife’s fly-tipping hotspot.

The demolition firm looking after the Westfield site near Ballingry says those responsible have even launched attacks on staff.