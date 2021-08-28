Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
News / Fife

Dunfermline couple raising money for charity in memory of baby Eli

By Katy Scott
August 28 2021, 7.00am
Jen (29) and fiance Phil (31) are walking the 44 miles home from the hospital Eli passed in.

A Dunfermline couple are raising money for charity after losing their baby to a rare medical condition.

Jen Campbell and Phil Cowie’s son Eli passed away just 10 days after a straightforward birth and pregnancy.

Now they are supporting charities Ronald McDonald House and Together for Short Lives, by walking from the Glasgow hospital Eli was treated at, to their home in Dunfermline.

The 44-mile trek, on Saturday September 4, will take more than 12 hours to complete.

baby charity
Baby Eli passed away 10 days after his birth.

The couple have already raised thousands of pounds via a fundraising page.

Jen said: “Eli was born four weeks early but there was no concern over that.

“When he was three days old, he started to get sick.”

Medics at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow carried out tests and scans to help diagnose the source of Eli’s sickness.

fife baby charity
The couple are fundraising in Eli’s memory.

Despite their best efforts, young Eli passed away on December 23 2020.

It was later found that his illness was caused by an uncommon fungal infection called rhizopus.

Jen, 29, said: “My partner wanted to try and make it better for other people going through something similar.

“These charities made things easier for us when everything was so overwhelming.”

Fundraising ‘has gained momentum’

The couple will be joined by friends and family for a couple of miles along the way.

But as Eli’s parents, Jen and Phil are keen to be the only two completing the entire journey.

“I started the fundraising page in July and it’s gained so much momentum,” Jen said.

“It helped us meet parents who have also lost their babies.

“Even just through social media, it also helped to open the conversation on this.

‘We still want to talk about Eli’

“We speak about Eli in a different way from how other people speak about their children, but we still want to talk about him.”

During Eli’s illness, the family were given accommodation at Ronald McDonald House -to save them the journeys to and from Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, Together for Short Lives donated a grant to help support Jen and Phil – as they had to take time off work.

Jen said: “The grant went through after Eli had passed, so we told the charity to keep it.

“But they insisted we keep the money, so we used it to help us memorialise him.”

fife family raise charity in memory of baby eli
Baby Eli was cared for in the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

The couple put the money towards a memorial bench, which was installed at nearby Townhill Loch.

“Obviously, he never got to go there,” Jen added.

“But I always thought I’d be there with the pram a lot.”

The couple recently got engaged when Phil, 31, proposed to Jen with a ring containing Eli’s birthstone – a topaz.

