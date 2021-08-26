Fife recycling centres: Online booking likely to be scrapped in all but one location

A controversial booking system to use Fife’s recycling centres is likely to be scrapped in all but one community.

Fife Council has recommended removing online booking at 10 of its 11 centres following a huge backlash from the public.

However, the system will stay in place at Ladybank, where access is shared with a landfill site.

Officers say it’s too dangerous to allow the public to mix with landfill lorries.

But booking will be removed there once a separate public entrance is created.

Officers also want to see the installation of electronic barriers at all recycling centres once the unpopular system is axed.

This will help control access and prevent the illegal deposit of commercial waste.

Both Labour and Conservative councillors have already called for an end to the hated booking system, meaning the recommendations are likely to be carried.

Environment convener Ross Vettraino has also agreed it is time to review the situation.

The council was accused of putting two fingers up to the people of Fife after they refused to scrap the online system in June.

Instead, councillors agreed to keep it in place over the summer to give officers time to review it.

This was despite a petition signed by 4,000 people calling for it to end.

A Courier poll also found 83% of 553 respondents wanted rid of it.

Return to open access

Labour co-leader David Ross said the system should end immediately.

“The Labour group has always taken the view that the booking system should be removed once it is safe to do so, and we believe that point has now come,” he said.

“I hope we can return open access to our recycling centres as soon as possible.”

Conservative group leader Dave Dempsey agreed, stating: “There’s continuing widespread demand from the public for an end to the booking system at the council’s recycling centres.

“We can appreciate it was a measure introduced to combat Covid but it’s no longer needed or indeed wanted.”

The review found the need for social distancing at recycling sites is no longer acute.

This means it is now safe to remove the requirement to book slots for those with cars.

However, officers recommend keeping the system for commercial vehicles to ensure “environmental compliance”.

This should prevent waste being disposed of illegally and will reduce violence and aggression against staff.

Work to allow pedestrian and cyclist access at sites will also be considered.

Health and safety

Mr Vettraino said the health and safety of staff was always the council’s priority.

“In that regard, the booking system has served the council and the community well, but it is now time to review the situation,” he said.

He added that any controls remaining should be necessary in terms of health and safety or to protect centres from being abused.

“The illegal deposit of waste was costing the council taxpayers in Fife over £1.5 million per annum,” he said.