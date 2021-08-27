Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queensferry Crossing ice: Drivers face 40mph limit for six weeks – while cables are washed with soap and water

By Steven Rae
August 27 2021, 3.03pm Updated: August 27 2021, 3.06pm
The Queensferry Crossing.

Drivers on the Queensferry Crossing face a reduced speed limit for up to six weeks – while workers give cables on the bridge a clean.

The operation – which gets under way on Monday August 30 – is part of efforts to ensure the bridge does not have to close due to falling ice.

Experts believe that cleaning the cables with soap and water will reduce the likelihood of ice building up.

40mph speed limit on bridge

The structure has had to close several times since 2017 due to ice falling from the cables and towers.

Teams of technicians will abseil from the top of the 207-metre concrete tower and wash down the sheaths that encase the steel strands.

The 40mph speed limit will be in force during the work from Monday to Friday, between 7am and 6pm, for five or six weeks.

Chris Tracey, Bear Scotland’s unit bridges manager for the south-east, said: “Since the Queensferry Crossing opened to traffic, dust and dirt has accumulated on the cables.

Traffic approaching the crossing.

“These tiny particles may be helping ice to accrete as crystals form around them.

“The first cables were installed in 2015 and there are no records of any ice forming on them until 2019.

“By cleaning the cables on one tower we will be able to measure the impact this has.

“As part of the project, thermal cameras are being installed at the top of each tower to monitor and measure any formation of ice.

‘Essential safety measure’

“On this occasion the cleaning will be carried out by rope access technicians, however work is also progressing on the design of a machine to carry out this task in future, should the trial prove successful.

“We appreciate that some drivers may find the reduced speed limit during the works frustrating, however this is an essential safety measure and will only be implemented when necessary.”

Tests are also being carried out on methods of preventing the build-up of ice at a specialist centre in France.

 

Mr Tracey added: “We’ve already installed a range of sensors to measure the conditions in which ice forms, and these trials will further improve our understanding of the process.

“The ultimate aim is to design measures to mitigate or prevent the problem.”

