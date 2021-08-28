Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motorcyclist injured after crash with car on A917 in Fife

By James Simpson
August 28 2021, 2.45pm Updated: August 28 2021, 2.52pm
crash kingsway
Several police vehicles attended the scene at the A917.

Emergency services were scrambled to the A917 in Fife after a two-vehicle collision.

Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance attended the scene east of Lower Largo after a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the motorcyclist suffered “non-life threatening injuries” during the incident which happened at around 8.30pm on Friday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed two appliances from Methil to assist in making the area safe before the road was reopened shortly before 11pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “We received a report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle on the A917 east of Lower Largo, Fife, around 8.30pm on Friday 27 August.

“Ambulance and fire service attended, the motorcyclist had non-life threatening injuries and the road reopened shortly before 11pm.”

