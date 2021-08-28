Motorcyclist injured after crash with car on A917 in Fife

Emergency services were scrambled to the A917 in Fife after a two-vehicle collision.

Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance attended the scene east of Lower Largo after a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the motorcyclist suffered “non-life threatening injuries” during the incident which happened at around 8.30pm on Friday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed two appliances from Methil to assist in making the area safe before the road was reopened shortly before 11pm.

