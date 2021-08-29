M90 near Dunfermline reopens after ambulance attends crash victim

A crash between a car and a motorcycle closed a section of the M90 near Dunfermline on Sunday evening.

The Fife accident was reported at 5:40pm and the outside southbound lane was closed as a result.

A total of three lanes on the M90 were reportedly closed at 6:10pm.

Police stopped all traffic in the area. At least three police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene near the Halbeath junction.

The road was closed to allow the ambulance entry to treat the motorbike driver.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision between a car and motorcycle on the M90 near junction 2A around 5.40pm on Sunday, 29 August.

“The road was closed to allow ambulance staff access to treat the motorcycle driver however there are believed to be no life threatening injuries at this time.”

The accident was cleared just before 7pm and the trunk road was re-opened to traffic.