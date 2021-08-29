Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

M90 near Dunfermline reopens after ambulance attends crash victim

By Katy Scott
August 29 2021, 6.40pm Updated: August 29 2021, 7.20pm
m90 crash
The M90 has been closed near Dunfermline following the incident.

A crash between a car and a motorcycle closed a section of the M90 near Dunfermline on Sunday evening.

The Fife accident was reported at 5:40pm and the outside southbound lane was closed as a result.

A total of three lanes on the M90 were reportedly closed at 6:10pm.

Police stopped all traffic in the area. At least three police vehicles and an ambulance were on the scene near the Halbeath junction.

The road was closed to allow the ambulance entry to treat the motorbike driver.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a collision between a car and motorcycle on the M90 near junction 2A around 5.40pm on Sunday, 29 August.

“The road was closed to allow ambulance staff access to treat the motorcycle driver however there are believed to be no life threatening injuries at this time.”

The accident was cleared just before 7pm and the trunk road was re-opened to traffic.

 

