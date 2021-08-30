News / Fife Woman arrested after car lands on roof in Leven crash By Matteo Bell August 30 2021, 11.42am Updated: August 30 2021, 11.45am The incident happened on North Street A woman has been arrested after a car landed on its roof during a crash in Leven. Police were called to the one-vehicle collision on North Street at around 8.45pm on Sunday. There were no serious injuries but officers have confirmed a woman has been reported to prosecutors. Woman arrested over ‘road traffic offence’ A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on North Street in Leven around 8.45pm on Sunday August 29. “There were no serious injuries and a 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence. “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Police probe after teenager’s wheelchair ‘hit by driver at Perth crossing’ ‘Number of arrests’ expected over anti-Irish chanting after Old Firm game Occupants traced after car flips on roof near Cowdenbeath M90 near Dunfermline reopens after ambulance attends crash victim