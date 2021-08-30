Woman arrested after car lands on roof in Leven crash

A woman has been arrested after a car landed on its roof during a crash in Leven.

Police were called to the one-vehicle collision on North Street at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

There were no serious injuries but officers have confirmed a woman has been reported to prosecutors.

Woman arrested over ‘road traffic offence’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single vehicle on North Street in Leven around 8.45pm on Sunday August 29.

“There were no serious injuries and a 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”