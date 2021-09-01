Chinooks, Apache helicopters and parachutists: Military take to Tayside and Fife skies

This footage shows some of the impressive military aircraft seen in the skies of Tayside and Fife this week.

An armed forces exercise is currently under way with major activity taking place around Leuchars Station.

Hercules planes, both Chinook and Apache helicopters, and even parachutists have been spotted in the skies by locals.

Military personnel were spotted boarding a Hercules aircraft on Tuesday afternoon ahead of take-off, just after a Chinook helicopter left from Leuchars.

Parachutists were seen landing on the airfield of the Fife army base on Monday.

Aviation enthusiasts have been enjoying the airfield’s comings and goings from “Spotters’ Hill” in Leuchars.

The activity is believed to be part of Exercise Chameleon.

A Leuchars Station spokeswoman confirmed that military activity is taking place until September 19, with locals told to expect operations both day and night.

Earlier in August, residents across Tayside and Fife were told to prepare for noise from low-flying aircraft as part of Exercise Typhoon Warrior.

Fife is also listed by the Ministry of Defence as a low-flying area for Cobra Warrior operations from September 3 to 24.

