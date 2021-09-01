Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Chinooks, Apache helicopters and parachutists: Military take to Tayside and Fife skies

By Blair Dingwall
September 1 2021, 7.05am

This footage shows some of the impressive military aircraft seen in the skies of Tayside and Fife this week.

An armed forces exercise is currently under way with major activity taking place around Leuchars Station.

A Hercules aircraft leaves Leuchars Station on Tuesday afternoon.
Hercules planes, both Chinook and Apache helicopters, and even parachutists have been spotted in the skies by locals.

Military personnel were spotted boarding a Hercules aircraft on Tuesday afternoon ahead of take-off, just after a Chinook helicopter left from Leuchars.

Parachutists were seen landing on the airfield of the Fife army base on Monday.

A Chinook flying over Leuchars.
Aviation enthusiasts have been enjoying the airfield’s comings and goings from “Spotters’ Hill” in Leuchars.

The activity is believed to be part of Exercise Chameleon.

A Leuchars Station spokeswoman confirmed that military activity is taking place until September 19, with locals told to expect operations both day and night.

A Chinook prepares to land at Leuchars on Tuesday.
Earlier in August, residents across Tayside and Fife were told to prepare for noise from low-flying aircraft as part of Exercise Typhoon Warrior.

Fife is also listed by the Ministry of Defence as a low-flying area for Cobra Warrior operations from September 3 to 24.

Send any photos or videos of military activity in the skies in your area to video@dctmedia.co.uk

