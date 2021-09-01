Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Police and ambulances called after concerns for man on Aberdour High Street

By Neil Henderson
September 1 2021, 12.30pm Updated: September 1 2021, 5.45pm
Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Aberdour.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Aberdour.

Emergency services were called to Aberdour after concerns were raised for the welfare of a resident.

Three police vehicles as well as two ambulances went to a property on High Street at around 10am on Wednesday.

The alarm had been raised by a neighbour, following concern for the welfare of a man within a flat.

Business owners and members of the public watched on as police and paramedics entered the block.

Concern for a man in Aberdour flat

One witness said: “The response follows concerns raised as to the wellbeing of a man who lives in an upper flat.”

The man’s condition has not been confirmed by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Wednesday, officers were called to a property in the High Street area of Aberdour.

“The response was following concern for a man.”

Kirkcaldy Esplanade taped off after body found in water

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]