Police probe unexplained death of man, 60, in Aberdour

Police have confirmed that a 60-year-old man was found dead in a flat in Aberdour – with an investigation launched into his “unexplained” death.

Three police vehicles and two ambulances went to the property on High Street at around 10am on Wednesday.

It came after a resident raised concerns for the man’s welfare.

Locals reported seeing officers having to force entry to a flat above some shops.

Betty Morrison, who was in a cafe just yards away when the emergency services arrived, said: “All of a sudden, from being nothing, there were several police vehicles pulling up in the street.

“Then two ambulances arrived and it was immediately obvious that it was something serious.

“I watched as officers using a battering ram to get the door open to the property before police entered the building.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, said news of the man’s death was “very sad”.

He added: “The alarm was raised by a fellow resident after there was no response from the man’s flat.

“Police arrived and broke into the flat and we were told later that the man was dead.

“It’s very sad indeed.”

Police have not named the man, but he is understood to have been a tradesman who had lived at the property for many years.

Man’s death treated as unexplained

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Wednesday, officers were called to a property in the High Street area of Aberdour following the sudden death of a 60-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”