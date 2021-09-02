Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Police probe unexplained death of man, 60, in Aberdour

By Neil Henderson
September 2 2021, 11.37am Updated: September 2 2021, 2.29pm
Police and ambulance vehicles in High Street Aberdour during the incident.
Police and paramedics at the scene.

Police have confirmed that a 60-year-old man was found dead in a flat in Aberdour – with an investigation launched into his “unexplained” death.

Three police vehicles and two ambulances went to the property on High Street at around 10am on Wednesday.

It came after a resident raised concerns for the man’s welfare.

Locals reported seeing officers having to force entry to a flat above some shops.

Betty Morrison, who was in a cafe just yards away when the emergency services arrived, said: “All of a sudden, from being nothing, there were several police vehicles pulling up in the street.

“Then two ambulances arrived and it was immediately obvious that it was something serious.

“I watched as officers using a battering ram to get the door open to the property before police entered the building.”

One resident, who asked not to be named, said news of the man’s death was “very sad”.

He added: “The alarm was raised by a fellow resident after there was no response from the man’s flat.

“Police arrived and broke into the flat and we were told later that the man was dead.

“It’s very sad indeed.”

Police have not named the man, but he is understood to have been a tradesman who had lived at the property for many years.

Man’s death treated as unexplained

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Wednesday, officers were called to a property in the High Street area of Aberdour following the sudden death of a 60-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries, and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

