Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Plans unveiled for homes and a nursery at former Glenrothes police station

By Alasdair Clark
September 2 2021, 6.55pm Updated: September 2 2021, 6.57pm
Glenrothes police station
New homes are being proposed for the site.

Plans have been lodged for homes and a nursery at the site of a former police station in Glenrothes.

Local housebuilder Lomond Group have asked Fife Council for planning permission for the development of the site, which used to be home to the town’s local police office.

Six years after police left and the building on Napier Road was demolished, it is hoped councillors will approve the plans for 20 homes, as well as a nursery and four offices.

The station closed in 2015, with officers moving to the former Fife Constabulary’s headquarters on Detroit Road.

Planning documents also show a café would be built as part of the development, alongside parking.

Officers left the station in 2015

Developers said the plans and designs had been “considered carefully” to ensure the proposed new homes would fit the local character.

“The proposal for the redevelopment of the site at Napier Road is designed to make a positive contribution to the regeneration of the Town Centre, with a sustainable mixed use development providing places for people to live, learn, work and play,” a support statement says.

Four of the new homes would be affordable, developers said, whilst four officers would be included in the development.

The site was sold in 2019 after it was initially thought the site would be used to house car parking facilities for Fife Council employees.

The derelict building became a hotspot for vandalism in 2017 before it was finally knocked down.

Glenrothes Police Station.

The new homes would include a mix of three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached dwellings.

“Residential housing is designed to enhance the surrounding landscape, including rear and front gardens with low level hedging proposed to houses’ front gardens offering privacy and security,” the plans say.

Councillors will be asked to approve or deny the request in the coming weeks, with neighbours to the site invited to pass comment by September 20.

