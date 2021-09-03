Did you hear Chinook helicopters buzzing over Fife? This is why

Locals in Fife heard low-flying aircraft in the skies above the Kingdom on Friday afternoon amid ongoing military exercises.

An ongoing RAF project, Exercise Chameleon, will likely see jets and helicopters take the sky above Fife from Friday onwards.

The Ministry of Defence-sponsored training will see low-flying aircraft day and night from September 3 to September 24.

One woman in Rosyth took to Facebook after seeing a large Chinook helicopter hover above the Fife town before heading towards Edinburgh.

“That helicopter that just flew over made my door rattle,” she said.

FlightRadar24 data appeared to suggest the helicopters landed at Edinburgh Airport on Friday afternoon.

Several helicopters were also spotted further north and over the North Sea.

An RAF spokesman said a “variety of MOD Rotary and Air Transport aircraft and ground forces are exercising to ensure they remain capable of deploying on global operations”.

Video footage from earlier this week showed Chinooks and Apache helicopters taking off from Leuchars air station.

The exercise is intended to train and prepare pilots for complex air operations in a number of different settings.

Military personnel were spotted boarding a Hercules aircraft before take-off.

A second training mission, Exercise Cobra Warrior 21-2, is also expected to lead to low-flying aircraft over Fife until the middle of September.