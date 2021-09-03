Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Did you hear Chinook helicopters buzzing over Fife? This is why

By Alasdair Clark
September 3 2021, 3.42pm Updated: September 3 2021, 3.43pm
The helicopters were heard over Fife on Friday.
Locals in Fife heard low-flying aircraft in the skies above the Kingdom on Friday afternoon amid ongoing military exercises.

An ongoing RAF project, Exercise Chameleon, will likely see jets and helicopters take the sky above Fife from Friday onwards.

The Ministry of Defence-sponsored training will see low-flying aircraft day and night from September 3 to September 24.

One woman in Rosyth took to Facebook after seeing a large Chinook helicopter hover above the Fife town before heading towards Edinburgh.

A Chinook flying over Leuchars.
A Chinook flying over Leuchars earlier this week.

“That helicopter that just flew over made my door rattle,” she said.

FlightRadar24 data appeared to suggest the helicopters landed at Edinburgh Airport on Friday afternoon.

Several helicopters were also spotted further north and over the North Sea.

An RAF spokesman said a “variety of MOD Rotary and Air Transport aircraft and ground forces are exercising to ensure they remain capable of deploying on global operations”.

Video footage from earlier this week showed Chinooks and Apache helicopters taking off from Leuchars air station.

The exercise is intended to train and prepare pilots for complex air operations in a number of different settings.

Military personnel were spotted boarding a Hercules aircraft before take-off.

A second training mission, Exercise Cobra Warrior 21-2, is also expected to lead to low-flying aircraft over Fife until the middle of September.

