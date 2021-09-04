Man charged by police in connection with Jane Fitzpatrick death

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick who was found dead in her car earlier this month.

The 48-year-old’s death was first reported to police on August 9 after she was found inside of her vehicle on Cable Street in Glenrothes.

A man was arrested by police on Friday and he has now been charged in connection with the crime.

The 35-year-old is set to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, with a report also being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police carried out ‘extensive inquiries’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 48-year-old woman in Glenrothes on Monday, 9 August.

“Around 9am on Monday, 9 August, officers were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, where 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick of Glenrothes, was found dead within a car.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death and on Friday, 3 September, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death.

“He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday 6th September.

“A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”