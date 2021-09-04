Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged by police in connection with Jane Fitzpatrick death

By Matteo Bell
September 4 2021, 11.20am Updated: September 4 2021, 11.27am
Jane Fitzpatrick councillors appeal
A man has been charged in connection with the death

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick who was found dead in her car earlier this month.

The 48-year-old’s death was first reported to police on August 9 after she was found inside of her vehicle on Cable Street in Glenrothes.

A man was arrested by police on Friday and he has now been charged in connection with the crime. 

The 35-year-old is set to appear before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, with a report also being sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police carried out ‘extensive inquiries’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 48-year-old woman in Glenrothes on Monday, 9 August.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

“Around 9am on Monday, 9 August, officers were called to Cable Road in Glenrothes, where 48-year-old Jane Fitzpatrick of Glenrothes, was found dead within a car.

“Extensive inquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death and on Friday, 3 September, a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death.

“He is due before Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday 6th September.

“A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

