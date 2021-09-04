Cars stolen after Fife homes broken into

Police are appealing for information after the theft of two cars following housebreakings in Fife .

The cars were stolen from properties in Leven and Anstruther overnight between Friday, September 3 and the morning of Saturday, September 4.

A third property was targeted but the thief failed to gain entry and nothing was stolen.

Forced entry

The car theft in Leven happened at a house on Law View where entry was forced to the property.

A Volkswagen Golf estate car, registration SN66 TVP, was subsequently stolen from outside the property.

Police are also investigating an attempted break-in at a property on Law View overnight.

A police spokesman said: “An unsuccessful attempt to gain entry was made and nothing was stolen.”

The incident in Anstruther happened on March Road where entry was gained to a property and a Volkswagen Golf, registration GT04 OSH, was stolen.

Enquiries ongoing

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie of Fife Division CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing into all three of these incidents are at an early stage but we are currently treating them as linked.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area or if you believe you have seen either of these two vehicles then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0915 of 4 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.