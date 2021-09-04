Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Cars stolen after Fife homes broken into

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 4 2021, 4.04pm
Post Thumbnail

Police are appealing for information after  the theft of two cars following housebreakings in Fife .

The  cars were stolen from properties in Leven and Anstruther overnight between Friday,  September 3 and the morning of Saturday,  September 4.

A third property was targeted but the thief failed to gain entry and nothing was stolen.

Forced entry

The car theft  in Leven happened at a house on Law View where entry was forced to the property.

A Volkswagen Golf estate car, registration SN66 TVP, was subsequently stolen from outside the property.

Police are also investigating an attempted break-in at a property on Law View overnight.

March Road, Anstruther where a car was stolen

A police spokesman said: “An unsuccessful attempt to gain entry was made and nothing was stolen.”

The incident in Anstruther happened on March Road where entry was gained to a property and a Volkswagen Golf, registration GT04 OSH, was stolen.

Enquiries ongoing

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie of Fife Division CID said: “Enquiries are ongoing into all three of these incidents are at an early stage but we are currently treating them as linked.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the area or if you believe you have seen either of these two vehicles then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0915 of 4 September or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier