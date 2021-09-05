Police called to Dunfermline bar and grill as private function gets out of hand

Police were called to a Dunfermline pub on Saturday night after a private function got out of hand amid claims of property damage.

The function – held at Joker’s Bar and Grill on Hospital Hill – resulted in a crowd being dispersed by officers just before 9pm.

No arrests were made however it is claimed the venue’s kitchen was unable to open the next day as a result of damage caused during the disturbance.

Kitchen closed after disruptive function

In a Facebook post, the bar’s owners said they were “unable to serve food today due to repairs from last night”.

But they assured patrons the pub would be “open as normal”.

They declined to comment further.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.30pm on Saturday 4 September, officers were called to a report of a disturbance within premises in Hospital Hill, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended to assist and the group were dispersed.”