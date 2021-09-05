Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police called to Dunfermline bar and grill as private function gets out of hand

By Matteo Bell
September 5 2021, 3.52pm Updated: September 5 2021, 5.12pm
Jokers Bar and Grill.
Police were called to a Dunfermline pub on Saturday night after a private function got out of hand amid claims of property damage.

The function – held at Joker’s Bar and Grill on Hospital Hill – resulted in a crowd being dispersed by officers just before 9pm.

No arrests were made however it is claimed the venue’s kitchen was unable to open the next day as a result of damage caused during the disturbance.

Kitchen closed after disruptive function

In a Facebook post, the bar’s owners said they were “unable to serve food today due to repairs from last night”.

But they assured patrons the pub would be “open as normal”.

Police were called to the bar at 8.30pm.

They declined to comment further.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.30pm on Saturday 4 September, officers were called to a report of a disturbance within premises in Hospital Hill, Dunfermline.

“Officers attended to assist and the group were dispersed.”

