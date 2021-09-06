Police appeal for missing 74-year-old man from Dunfermline

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a 74-year-old man reported missing in Dunfermline.

There is growing concern for Denis Findlay, who has been missing from his home in the Buffies Brae area of Dunfermline since 12.55pm on Friday.

Police have described Mr Findlay as: “5ft2, average build with short grey/white hair and beard.”

Police added: “He has links to the Loch Lomond, Trossachs and Aberfeldy area.

“Anyone who may have seen Denis Findlay or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2385 of 04092021”