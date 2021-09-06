Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Police appeal for missing 74-year-old man from Dunfermline

By Amie Flett
September 6 2021, 6.34am Updated: September 6 2021, 9.09am
Police are trying to trace 74-year-old missing man, Denis Findlay, from Dunfermline.
Police are trying to trace 74-year-old missing man, Denis Findlay, from Dunfermline.

Police are appealing to the public to help trace a 74-year-old man reported missing in Dunfermline.

There is growing concern for Denis Findlay, who has been missing from his home in the Buffies Brae area of Dunfermline since 12.55pm on Friday.

Police have described Mr Findlay as: “5ft2, average build with short grey/white hair and beard.”

MISSING MAN– Denis Findlay We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace a man reported…

Posted by Fife Police Division on Sunday, 5 September 2021

Police added: “He has links to the Loch Lomond, Trossachs and Aberfeldy area.

“Anyone who may have seen Denis Findlay or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2385 of 04092021”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]