News / Fife Dunfermline park sealed off as police forensic teams search area By Alasdair Clark September 6 2021, 1.01pm Pittencrieff Park. A park in Dunfermline has been sealed off by police as forensic teams search the area amid an ongoing incident. Locals reported part of Pittencrieff Park behind the Life nightclub on Kirkgate had been taped off, with police seen working in the area. Officers were seen loading evidence bags into a van. Van leaving now with evidence bags…See previous glen post Posted by Fife jammer locations on Monday, 6 September 2021 Police Scotland have been approached for comment. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Police appeal for missing 74-year-old man from Dunfermline Police investigating break-in at Camperdown Wildlife Centre in Dundee Two men and a woman charged after alleged stand-off with police in Cowdenbeath Quad bike worth thousands of pounds stolen from Fife industrial estate