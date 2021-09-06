Dunfermline park sealed off as police forensic teams search area

A park in Dunfermline has been sealed off by police as forensic teams search the area amid an ongoing incident.

Locals reported part of Pittencrieff Park behind the Life nightclub on Kirkgate had been taped off, with police seen working in the area.

Officers were seen loading evidence bags into a van.

Van leaving now with evidence bags…See previous glen post Posted by Fife jammer locations on Monday, 6 September 2021

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.