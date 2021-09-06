Span of attention: Have your say on Forth Bridge walk and visitor hub

Locals are being given the chance to have their say on the revised proposals to install a bridge walk and visitor hub at the south side of the Forth Bridge.

Fresh plans and images of plans were revealed last month after the multimillion-pound project was put “on hold” in March following discussions with the Scottish Government and delays due to Covid.

However, Network Rail insisted at the time that it was still fully committed to the project, having concluded a tendering process.

The project is expected to create about 40 new jobs and will offer stunning views across the Firth of Forth from a 367ft-high viewing point.

As part of the pre-planning application process, Network Rail is to host two online community drop-in meetings this month.

The sessions will give the Queensferry community the chance to find out more about the proposals and give feedback that will help inform the final designs for the Unesco World Heritage site.

The new proposals would see the visitor centre sited further away from neighbouring residential properties.

There would also be a bridge walk and reception hub on the South Queensferry side of the historic span.

A full planning application, which includes plans, artist’s impressions and detailed designs, is expected to be submitted to City of Edinburgh Council later this year.

The drop-ins will take place on September 13 and 21 from 3pm until 7pm.

Slots are available to book online.