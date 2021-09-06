Owen Miller: Fife’s Paralympic hero has been wowing coaches since his school days

Fife’s golden boy Owen Miller will receive a hero’s welcome when he returns home from the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 29-year-old claimed a shock Paralympic gold medal in the men’s 1,500 metres, beating Russian world champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii.

And among those celebrating the Dunfermline man’s success are pupils and teachers at his former school in Dunfermline.

Woodmill High declared the result of his debut appearance “brilliant news”.

It was a PE teacher who first noticed Owen’s talent and urged him to join a club.

This he did and the rest is history.

Owen was one of three Fifers competing in this year’s Paralympics.

He joined veteran marathon runner Derek Rae from Leven, and para-triathlete Alison Peasgood, who was born in Dunfermline but grew up in Loughborough.

“We’re over the moon’

Both Owen and Derek are members of Disability Sport Fife, where chairman Richard Brickley was delighted with their successes.

“We’re absolutely thrilled for our athletes,” he said.

“We’re over the moon that three athletes from Fife competed and did so well.”

Richard described Disability Sport Fife as being like a family.

“Owen has been with us since he was a pupil at Woodmill High School,” he said.

“When he first took part in a cross country event we all stood back and said, wow!”

At one stage Owen competed at a Highland Games event against Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir, from Milnathort.

“I have a photograph of him standing on the podium with Laura Muir and her brother,” said Richard.

“We had hoped if he got it right on the night it might be a medal performance.

“He did everything that was expected of him and more.”

Derek Rae was ‘utterly amazing’

Meanwhile, Derek Rae, from Leven, finished the marathon in 10th position.

It was the 35-year-old’s second Paralympics, five years after finishing ninth in Rio.

Just finishing the race in Toykyo was a feat in itself for Derek, who is recovering from a back injury.

“We’re all thrilled to bits for Derek,” said Richard.

“He’s been injured during the last weeks and months of training and his performance was absolutely outstanding.

“Just to get round 26 miles was utterly amazing.”

The former London Marathon medallist has only been training for 10 years after injuring his right arm in a motorbike accident.

Richard added: “Derek is an exceptional ambassador for Scottish athletics, his club, Disability Sport Fife and for sport in general.

“He’s a man of his community and a people person.

“His journey over the past 10 years has been exceptional.”

Derek, Owen and Alison are among 26 Fife athletes to have competed at Paralympic games.