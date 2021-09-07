Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Fife farmer’s stunning ‘Field of Hope’ raises £2,000 in first weekend

By Claire Warrender
September 7 2021, 11.28am Updated: September 7 2021, 11.28am
Families enjoyed the colourful display.

A Fife farmer’s “Field of Hope” made from thousands of sunflowers raised more than £2,000 in just two days.

Around 500 people paid to walk through the stunning field of bright yellow flowers at Ardross Farm, near Elie, at the weekend.

Field of hope Fife
Rev Douglas Creighton addresses visitors to the Field of Hope.

Farmer Claire Pollock created a maze by cutting the word Hope through the colourful crop overlooking the Firth of Forth.

And she is charging people £5 each, or £15 for families, to visit, with all proceeds going to local charities.

Claire has carved the word hope through the sunflowers.

The move followed a request from Church of Scotland minister Rev Douglas Creighton, whose congregation wanted to recognise the promise of better days ahead.

The field opened on Saturday and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the wind destroys the beautiful flower heads.

‘Simply brilliant’

Mr Creighton described the opening day as “simply brilliant”.

“The weather was a bit dreich but it was an amazing opening day and we welcomed around 500 people of all ages to literally walk in ‘Hope’.

Even the scarecrow had fun.

“It was simply brilliant. The sunflowers look stunning and more than £2,000 was raised, which will be donated to a range of local charities.

“We are still firming up which ones will benefit but we are particularly keen to back organisations which support children and young people with the aim of enhancing physical and mental wellbeing.

“Overall, our main aim is that we can keep giving hope to charitable organisations who provide essential support to our community as we emerge from lockdown, which has been a grim time for many.”

The field near the farm shop is about the size of four football pitches.

The sunflowers fill the 1.5 hectare field.

Claire Pollock said: “People really like sunflowers and for the past five to six years we’ve been planting strips of them to spread some joy around the area.

“But we could never have imagined anything on this scale before Douglas came along and suggested it.”

