Fife farmer’s stunning ‘Field of Hope’ raises £2,000 in first weekend

A Fife farmer’s “Field of Hope” made from thousands of sunflowers raised more than £2,000 in just two days.

Around 500 people paid to walk through the stunning field of bright yellow flowers at Ardross Farm, near Elie, at the weekend.

Farmer Claire Pollock created a maze by cutting the word Hope through the colourful crop overlooking the Firth of Forth.

And she is charging people £5 each, or £15 for families, to visit, with all proceeds going to local charities.

The move followed a request from Church of Scotland minister Rev Douglas Creighton, whose congregation wanted to recognise the promise of better days ahead.

The field opened on Saturday and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the wind destroys the beautiful flower heads.

‘Simply brilliant’

Mr Creighton described the opening day as “simply brilliant”.

“The weather was a bit dreich but it was an amazing opening day and we welcomed around 500 people of all ages to literally walk in ‘Hope’.

“It was simply brilliant. The sunflowers look stunning and more than £2,000 was raised, which will be donated to a range of local charities.

“We are still firming up which ones will benefit but we are particularly keen to back organisations which support children and young people with the aim of enhancing physical and mental wellbeing.

“Overall, our main aim is that we can keep giving hope to charitable organisations who provide essential support to our community as we emerge from lockdown, which has been a grim time for many.”

The field near the farm shop is about the size of four football pitches.

Claire Pollock said: “People really like sunflowers and for the past five to six years we’ve been planting strips of them to spread some joy around the area.

“But we could never have imagined anything on this scale before Douglas came along and suggested it.”