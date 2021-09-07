Truck linked to fly-tipping probe in Dundee and Fife parked up as investigation continues

A blue truck at the centre of a fly tipping probe following incidents across Dundee and Fife has been seen parked in Glenrothes with no MOT.

The truck was first seen on CCTV dumping rubbish at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in July, but the vehicle has been spotted by locals making several visits to the site before and after this.

Locals connected the blue Leyland DAF truck with incidents in Fife, including at Little Raith Windfarm.

The truck was caught camera again, this time at the site near Mossmorran, as rubbish was left at the entrance.

The Courier then saw the truck parked in Glenrothes after locals got in touch to say it had been left there on and off for over a week.

DVLA records suggest the MOT for the vehicle, which has been parked outside a garage in Glenrothes for over a week, expired last year.

The owner of the garage the vehicle is parked outside of on Poplar Road in Woodside said it was not connected to his business.

Heather Lynn, who works at Dunsinane Industrial Estate, said she had submitted footage of the incident in Dundee to the authorities.

“It’s been going on for over a month. The CCTV of the fly tipping has been sent into the council and Sepa,” Ms Lynn said.

But the truck may have been connected to further incidents, with Fife resident Hugh Ramsay linking it to fly tipping in Kincardine in 2020.

“They dumped top soil on a farm road – it seemed like it was from doing up someone’s garden,” he said.

“There was a wee Santa in the pile, so I was able to post that online and ask who it belonged to, which helped me find the people responsible.”

Hugh later said the truck returned the next day.

Council probe into flytipping continues

A Fife Council spokesperson said investigations into fly tipping linked to the truck are continuing.

Sepa said it was continuing to investigate the incidents.

A spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is not only unsightly but, depending on the nature of the waste, it can also be hazardous to health and cause environmental damage.

“Sepa is aware of fly-tipping in the area and is continuing to work with partners to investigate these incidents.

“We would encourage anyone that witnesses any fly-tipping incidents to report it immediately through the Dumb Dumpers website at www.dumbdumpers.org.uk.

“If the incident is ongoing or believed to be of a hazardous nature report the incident using our 24-hour online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report.”