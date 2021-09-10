Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
News / Fife

9/11 anniversary: Did ‘incredible hulk’ security guard survive collapse of Twin Towers, asks Fife man?

By Michael Alexander
September 10 2021, 6.01pm Updated: September 10 2021, 10.06pm
September 11, 2001: Hijacked United Airlines Flight 175 from Boston crashes into the south tower of the World Trade Center
A Fife man wonders if a security guard he struck up a “great conversation” with at the top of the World Trade Center in New York survived the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Hamish Stephen, 47, a truck sales executive who lives in Kirkcaldy, told how in 2000, him and eight friends visited New York and Miami for the “ultimate millennium celebration”.

On the second day they visited the Twin Towers, after being disappointed the day before with the “grubby and over visited” Empire State Building.

What sticks in his mind  – apart from the colossal scale of the buildings – is the rapport they struck up with a security guard of “incredible hulk proportions” who made their visit “fun and memorable”.

“One of my friends started to suffer immediately from vertigo,” recalls Hamish, a former pupil of Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

“Watching him clutch to the railings in sheer panic was a great source of amusement, after the large amount of cheeky banter he had dished out the last two days.

“Our lack of sympathy and humour had caught the attention of a massively built security guard of incredible hulk proportions.

“We struck up a great conversation with him and he couldn’t quite believe our very Scottish attitude towards mocking each other constantly.

Charlie Anderson, a friend of Hamish Stephen, on top of the World Trade Center, New York, in 2000

“He really made our visit to the towers fun and memorable.

“He recommended we visit a unique and cool shop in the east village that sold old Kung Fu movies, comics and hip hop vinyl records – which we did and loved.”

Shocked at 9/11

Like most people on September 11, 2001, Hamish was shocked by the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and other US targets.

However, on the day events unfolded, he spared a special thought for the security guard he’d met the year before, and hoped he wasn’t on shift that day.

Hamish Stephen with daughter in Kirkcaldy, 2010

“Years later in 2007, I visited the site of the destroyed towers with my wife,” adds Hamish.

“Having such fond and happy memories of my first visit and faced with the rubble remains before me was quite a shock.

“The temporary sites in place with peoples’ letters and children’s pictures of lost family members was one of the saddest memories I have.

“The lost lives on that day must not be forgotten and no terrorism should ever be tolerated.”

