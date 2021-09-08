Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Glenrothes memorial race returns after lockdown cancellation

By Neil Henderson
September 8 2021, 2.50pm Updated: September 8 2021, 4.00pm
Runners from clubs across Fife came took part in the annual event in Glenrothes.
Runners from clubs across Fife came took part in the annual event in Glenrothes.

Athletes from across Fife gathered in Glenrothes on Tuesday to pound the streets in memory of keen amateur runner Stuart Duncan.

Runners came together to compete in the annual Stuart Duncan 5k Memorial Race.

The event, which attracts road race enthusiasts as well as novice runners, set off from the Lomond Centre before runners navigated their way along a 5km (3.1 mile) course using the town’s cycle and pedestrian paths.

Runners from clubs across Fife took park in the annual event.

Race first run in 2015

First run in 2015, the race was back for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced last year’s event to be cancelled.

A keen amateur runner, Stewart passed away in April 2015 after suffering a cardiac arrest aged 58.

The race was back on after being cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To mark his memory and the sport that he loved, the family set up the race which has since become a hotly contested annual event.

And the sell-out race, which had to be limited to 120 participants, once again proved a huge success as runners took to the streets bathed in glorious evening sunshine.

One runner even completed the course pushing a pram.

As well as serious athletes, people enjoyed the run at a more leisurely rate, including Glenrothes mum Jessica Aird, who completed the event pushing her baby son, Grayson, in a pram.

Another runner decided to make his way around the course to the sounds of The Proclaimers blasting out from his backpack.

The runners completed a 5km (3.1 mile) course along the paths in Glenrothes.

Winners on the night were Ryan Lafferty from Fife Athletic Club, the first male to cross the finishing line in a time of 15 minutes 48 seconds.

First female athlete was Julie Menzies of PH Racing Club in a time of 18 minutes 56 seconds.

Everyone who took part in the race was also presented with a commemorative medal.

It is thought more than £1,000 has been raised, which will be used to pay for a new defibrillator for public use at Warout Stadium in Glenrothes.

Family event

Stuart’s children Ross and Nicola competed, along with grandchildren, Kyle, 16, Bethany, 13 and Zak, 11.

Margaret Duncan, Stuart’s widow, said: “Every year I’m astounded how well attended the event is and that is testament to just how respected Stuart was.

“It was especially pleasing to see runners back and the smiles on everyone’s faces after the year we’ve just had.

“Because of the restrictions we had to limit the amount of runners so hopefully we’ll be able to expand that again next year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]