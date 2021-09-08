Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife weather station records its hottest September day as temperatures soar

By Katy Scott
September 8 2021, 7.18pm
Lindores Loch in Fife is popular on sunny days.
Fife enjoyed one of its hottest September days on record on Wednesday – as the kingdom recorded temperatures into the mid-20s.

One weather station measured its warmest September day since records began 15 years ago, as the mercury rose towards 25C.

It also marked the hottest day so far of 2021, overtaking a temperature recorded by the station during the summer.

It came as Scotland broke the record for the hottest September day in more than 100 years.

Fife hotter than parts of Portugal

Graham Smith, who runs the Fife Weather page, posted data from his Lochgelly monitoring station on Twitter.

He wrote: “Today has broken my station’s maximum September temperature record already, with 23.3° recorded a few moments ago.

“The previous station record was set in September 2016 at 22.7°. My station records began in 2006.”

Later in the afternoon, weather watcher Graham confirmed: “Today is now the holder of the 2021 maximum temperature record of 24.9°C at 12:36.

“Amazing to think this has occurred in meteorological autumn! The previous max for 2021 was 24.8 °C on 26/07/2021, so today has only scrapped past. But still!”

Conditions were hotter across Fife and parts of Tayside than several European countries, including areas of Portugal.

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

However the sunny weather will be short-lived, as the Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK on Thursday.

Weather warnings will be in effect between 10am and 8pm.

Forecasters have said that heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected with the potential for surface water flooding in some locations.

Sepa has also issued a flood alert for Fife and Tayside.

