Cyclist seriously injured after St Andrews bus crash on A91

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a bus in St Andrews.

Police were called to the A91 near the Petheram Bridge not long after 5:30pm on Wednesday.

Ambulance services attended scene of the St Andrews collision and the male cyclist was rushed to Ninewells Hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Road closed after cyclist and bus crash

The road was closed as a result of the crash and a diversion has been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 8 September, to a report of crash involving a bus and a cyclist on the A91 in St Andrews at the Petheram Bridge roundabout.

“The cyclist, a man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road is closed and a local diversion is in place.”