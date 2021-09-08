Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Cyclist seriously injured after St Andrews bus crash on A91

By Katy Scott
September 8 2021, 8.24pm Updated: September 8 2021, 10.22pm
bus crash st andrews
The crash happened during rush hour on the A91.

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash with a bus in St Andrews.

Police were called to the A91 near the Petheram Bridge not long after 5:30pm on Wednesday.

Ambulance services attended scene of the St Andrews collision and the male cyclist was rushed to Ninewells Hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Road closed after cyclist and bus crash

The road was closed as a result of the crash and a diversion has been put in place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.35pm on Wednesday, 8 September, to a report of crash involving a bus and a cyclist on the A91 in St Andrews at the Petheram Bridge roundabout.

“The cyclist, a man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road is closed and a local diversion is in place.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier