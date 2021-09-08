News / Fife Fire engines rush to Cowdenbeath field during hay bale blaze By Katy Scott September 8 2021, 10.06pm Updated: September 8 2021, 10.19pm Fire services attended the late night blaze. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended a blaze in a Cowdenbeath field on Wednesday night. The fire service confirmed that two appliances rushed to the scene at around 9pm. Several hay bales were on fire in a field just off the Old Perth Road. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fire was under control, but the team expected to be on the scene for a while longer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up