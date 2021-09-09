Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A&E in crisis? Calls for action as record number of Fifers visit and face long wait

By Cara Forrester
September 9 2021, 1.23pm Updated: September 9 2021, 2.19pm
A&E department at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Waiting times and record attendance numbers at Fife’s A&E departments need immediate action.

This week it was revealed:

  • Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital A&E department recorded five of its highest daily attendances since records began, between May and August.
  • In Fife, 74.3% of people were seen within four hours of arriving at A&E – falling short of the national 95% target.
  • The number of patients who waited eight hours doubled from 22 to 44.
  •  Six patients waited over 12 hours.

NHS Fife issued yet another stark warning to the public this week – asking people to use Kirkcaldy’s Accident & Emergency department only for life-threatening conditions.

But calls have been made for more to be done to solve the issue.

NHS Fife’s public warning – their ninth in just six weeks – came as attendance levels rose to far beyond what the health board expects at this time of year.

They urged Fifers to call 111 or NHS 24 for non-life threatening issues to relieve pressure on services, and praised staff for their hard work.

Alex Rowley MSP said things were “going in the wrong direction” and called for transparency from NHS Fife bosses on the scale of the problem.

He said: “Staff are overwhelmed with the pressures growing and fundamental to the issue is the failure to workforce plan.

‘We need a rethink’

“The government under the ‘Right Care Right Place’ programme that went live in November 2020, hoped by asking members of the public to call 111 if they have a health problem that they would normally take themselves to A&E for, it would relieve the pressure on A&E by 15 to 20%.

“However the data suggests it is having no impact and therefore we need to see a rethink and action to support A&E.

Alex Rowley MSP.

“Being in denial about the level of the problems and challenges is not helping overworked staff or patients and means nothing happens whilst the problems just get worse.”

NHS Fife Director of Acute Services, Claire Dobson, said: “The staff working in our Emergency Department, like elsewhere in our hospitals, are working incredibly hard, and under significant pressure, to continue to provide patients with the best possible standard of care.”

‘Good quality care still provided’

During the summer months Emergency Department attendances have gone well beyond even busy winter months, she added.

“This comes at a time when our hospitals are already under considerable strain due to a sustained increase in the number of patients requiring inpatient care.”

But she said:

  • Staff in emergency departments continue to provide good quality care.
  • The vast majority of patients are still seen within the four hour standard.
  • Patients are triaged so those who need urgent treatment are seen quickly.
Fife operations elective
Patients are triaged.

NHS Fife Deputy Chief Executive, Margo McGurk added they’ve been transparent about the scale of pressure on services and following a recent board meeting the Chief Executive outlined steps to address them.

She also highlighted public information available on waiting times via Public Health Scotland and NHS Performs website.

“The demands currently placed on healthcare services in Fife, much like in other parts of the country, are unprecedented.

“We look forward to working positively with our local elected members to ensure people in the Kingdom continue to have access to good quality, local healthcare.”

