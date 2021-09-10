Cellardyke tidal pool restoration boost as area proves a hit with wild swimmers

A bid to restore an East Neuk seawater pool has received a £40,500 boost as the popularity of wild swimming continues.

Cellardyke tidal pool had lain unattended for 40 years until villagers stepped up in June.

And their efforts to clean it up have already attracted dozens of regular swimmers.

But a huge grant from a local community group means longer-term work to restore the pool to its former glory can begin in earnest next year.

This includes any structural work needed and help to access the area.

Cellardyke is the latest East Neuk village to work on its once-forgotten pool as a new generation of outdoor swimmers take the plunge.

Tidal pools are already back in use just along the coast in Pittenweem and St Monans.

‘Absolutely delighted’

And those behind the Cellardyke restoration are delighted with the financial help.

The money was handed over by the Silverdykes Liaison Committee.

It was set up to decide how to spend £400,000 provided by Muir Homes after it was granted permission for new housing in Cellardyke.

The developer was legally required to pay for leisure facilities for the community as part of its planning consent.

Cellardyke Tidal Pool chairman Eugene Clarke said: “The committee has been very generous and we’re absolutely delighted.

“We’ll get an initial £3,500 to help us do a structural survey.

“And that will identify the details of what needs done and how long it’s likely to take.”

He added: “This will certainly let us get a pretty big chunk of the work done.”

Cellardyke tidal pool is very popular

Known locally as The Bathie, the pool is being worked on by a small band of volunteers.

They have received a huge amount of support to clear the main pool and a baby pool of half a century of dirt.

“We’ve had Sunday morning sessions and it’s been difficult,” said Eugene.

“There’s a film of stuff that’s built up over 50 years and it’s making it very slimy.

“But that’s one of the things that will be sorted once we get the funding.”

And the group is delighted with the pool’s popularity over the summer.

“It’s been hoaching all summer,” Eugene said.

“I reckon there’s about 50 people using it every day from 7.30am right through to the evening.

“It’s really taken off.”

Local Lib Dem councillor Bill Porteous said he was “extraordinarily pleased” with such a large sum of funding.

“It’s really been very popular indeed,” he said.

Final £100,000 tranche of funding

Glen Jones, chairman of Silverdykes Liaison Committee, said Cellardyke Tidal Pool was just one of the groups to benefit from the Muir Homes money.

“This is the final £100,000 tranche,” he said.

“We’ve got to the end of the process and it’s a huge relief.”

Others being given grants include a group bidding to create a new skatepark in Cellardyke, and locals who want to make a wheelchair accessible picnic area in their park.

Successful bids must be for leisure and recreational facilities on publicly-owned land that is accessible to all.

And previous projects included new play facilities, safe cycle routes and a concrete table tennis table.