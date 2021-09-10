Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Fife

Cellardyke tidal pool restoration boost as area proves a hit with wild swimmers

By Claire Warrender
September 10 2021, 7.25am Updated: September 10 2021, 9.38am
Cellardyke tidal pool
Bathers are already enjoying the pool.

A bid to restore an East Neuk seawater pool has received a £40,500 boost as the popularity of wild swimming continues.

Cellardyke tidal pool had lain unattended for 40 years until villagers stepped up in June.

Cellardyke tidal pool
Cellardyke Tidal Pool.

And their efforts to clean it up have already attracted dozens of regular swimmers.

But a huge grant from a local community group means longer-term work to restore the pool to its former glory can begin in earnest next year.

This includes any structural work needed and help to access the area.

Cellardyke is the latest East Neuk village to work on its once-forgotten pool as a new generation of outdoor swimmers take the plunge.

Tidal pools are already back in use just along the coast in Pittenweem and St Monans.

‘Absolutely delighted’

And those behind the Cellardyke restoration are delighted with the financial help.

The money was handed over by the Silverdykes Liaison Committee.

It was set up to decide how to spend £400,000 provided by Muir Homes after it was granted permission for new housing in Cellardyke.

The developer was legally required to pay for leisure facilities for the community as part of its planning consent.

Cellardyke Pool, looking so welcoming. First hand knowledge though, it was cold 🥶 well, for a minute, then had the…

Posted by Guide Us Breaks – East Neuk on Monday, 23 August 2021

Cellardyke Tidal Pool chairman Eugene Clarke said: “The committee has been very generous and we’re absolutely delighted.

“We’ll get an initial £3,500 to help us do a structural survey.

“And that will identify the details of what needs done and how long it’s likely to take.”

He added: “This will certainly let us get a pretty big chunk of the work done.”

Cellardyke tidal pool is very popular

Known locally as The Bathie, the pool is being worked on by a small band of volunteers.

They have received a huge amount of support to clear the main pool and a baby pool of half a century of dirt.

Cellardyke tidal pool was popular in its heyday.

“We’ve had Sunday morning sessions and it’s been difficult,” said Eugene.

“There’s a film of stuff that’s built up over 50 years and it’s making it very slimy.

“But that’s one of the things that will be sorted once we get the funding.”

And the group is delighted with the pool’s popularity over the summer.

“It’s been hoaching all summer,” Eugene said.

“I reckon there’s about 50 people using it every day from 7.30am right through to the evening.

“It’s really taken off.”

Local Lib Dem councillor Bill Porteous said he was “extraordinarily pleased” with such a large sum of funding.

“It’s really been very popular indeed,” he said.

Final £100,000 tranche of funding

Glen Jones, chairman of Silverdykes Liaison Committee, said Cellardyke Tidal Pool was just one of the groups to benefit from the Muir Homes money.

“This is the final £100,000 tranche,” he said.

“We’ve got to the end of the process and it’s a huge relief.”

Others being given grants include a group bidding to create a new skatepark in Cellardyke, and locals who want to make a wheelchair accessible picnic area in their park.

Successful bids must be for leisure and recreational facilities on publicly-owned land that is accessible to all.

And previous projects included new play facilities, safe cycle routes and a concrete table tennis table.

