Fife police launch probe into road rage hate crime after man assaulted

Police in Fife have launched a hate crime investigation into an incident on the Standing Stane Road which saw a motorcyclist assaulted.

Officers say the driver of a grey Fiat Abarth was abusive to a motorcyclist before throwing items at him from the car.

The incident took place at around 4.55pm on Thursday September 2 on Standing Stane Road at its junction with Checkbar Road, near the entrance to Wellsgreen golf driving range.

The driver made off towards Leven after the incident.

Incident treated as a hate crime

Sergeant Davina Redpath of Levenmouth police office said: “Due to the nature of this incident we are treating it as a hate crime.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and I would urge anyone who may have been the area and saw anything to contact police.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2470 of September 2, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”