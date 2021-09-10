Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Police search for driver after van crashes into greenhouse in Fife

By Neil Henderson
September 10 2021, 2.23pm Updated: September 10 2021, 3.04pm
Police are searching for the driver of the van after it crashed into a garden in Dalgety Bay.
Police are searching for the driver of a van that crashed through a fence an into a greenhouse in Dalgety Bay.

The crash happened at around noon on Moray Way on Friday, September 10.

The blue van was travelling along Moray Way towards Link Road before suddenly mounting the the pavement.

Tyre tracks from the vehicle are clearly visible across a grass verge, made before the van crashed through a hedge, a wooden fence and a greenhouse before coming to a stop.

The driver then fled the scene.

Police at the scene confirmed that nobody was injured in the crash.

Police at the scene of the crash in Moray Way.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around noon on Friday September 10, officers were called to the Roseberry View area of Dalgety Bay, following a report of a car crashing into a garden.

“Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing to trace the car’s occupants.”

