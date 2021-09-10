Generous Fifers fill 10,000 bags with donations for Afghan refugees

Generous Fifers have filled 10,000 bags with donations for Afghan refugees.

Clothing, toys, and household items have been collected as the kingdom gets ready to welcome some of those who have fled the country’s takeover by the Taliban.

Workers and volunteers at Fife Voluntary Action have been collecting and sorting the items, which will be provided to Afghans when they arrive in the UK.

Fife, alongside councils across the UK, will help settle some of the roughly 20,000 refugees that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to give a home here.

Five-thousand will arrive this year with the rest coming in the next few years.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, community and housing services convener for Fife Council, says the generosity of locals has been overwhelming.

She said: “It’s great to see, at this time of stress for these families, that we are willing to support them with the practical items they need to live in Fife.

“I have visited the Fife Voluntary Action premises this week and some of the donation points and I was overwhelmed by the donations so far.

“If people are willing to help, then they can support the FVA crowdfunding page to enable the volunteers to purchase baby items such as buggies and car seats.

“The generosity of the people of Fife never ceases to amaze me. Thanks to everyone who has donated.”

The crowdfunding page has already collected almost £10,000 to buy additional items which may be needed for Afghans.

Kenny Murphy, chief executive of Fife Voluntary Action, has thanked all those who have donated so far.

He said: “There has been an amazing response.

“We’ve had over 10,000 bags of donations which staff and volunteers have been busy sorting out. The people of Fife have been very generous and supportive of our new Afghan friends.

“We’re overwhelmed and have more than enough right now. However, we would still very much appreciate any financial donations. Money gives us flexibility to buy anything we’re short of.”

Fife Voluntary Action is just one of many across the kingdom swamped with donations from members of the public desperate to help in any way they can.

It comes after one small charity in West Fife collected 35 tonnes of goods in one week at the end of August.

Many have fled Afghanistan after the Taliban moved in rapidly to overthrow the Afghan government in Kabul in August.

It came just weeks after foreign troops began to withdraw from the country.