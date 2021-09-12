Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Police launch investigation after unexplained death of woman in Rosyth

By Amie Flett
September 12 2021, 6.52pm Updated: September 12 2021, 7.16pm
Police attended a property in Rosyth after reports of a woman who had died.
Police attended a property in Rosyth after reports of a woman who had died.

Police are currently investigating the death of a woman in Fife.

Officers received reports that a woman had passed away in a property on Castlandhill Road, Rosyth, around 3pm on Sunday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

police unexplained death rosyth
The death is being treated by police as unexplained.

One eyewitness reported seeing police officers and an ambulance in the area.

He said: “I saw a police van and an ambulance outside a house on Castlandhill Road.

“I’m not sure what the script is but there’s a police officer at the door of the house.”

Rosyth death ‘treated as unexplained’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3pm on Sunday September 12, 2021, police received a report a woman had died in a house in Castlandhill Road, Rosyth.

“Officers attended and the death is being treated as unexplained.”

Lee Small: Second person arrested and charged in connection with death of Dundee man

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]