Police launch investigation after unexplained death of woman in Rosyth

Police are currently investigating the death of a woman in Fife.

Officers received reports that a woman had passed away in a property on Castlandhill Road, Rosyth, around 3pm on Sunday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

One eyewitness reported seeing police officers and an ambulance in the area.

He said: “I saw a police van and an ambulance outside a house on Castlandhill Road.

“I’m not sure what the script is but there’s a police officer at the door of the house.”

Rosyth death ‘treated as unexplained’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3pm on Sunday September 12, 2021, police received a report a woman had died in a house in Castlandhill Road, Rosyth.

“Officers attended and the death is being treated as unexplained.”