Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Cupar celebration weekend: Live music, food and drink on the cards this weekend

By Claire Warrender
September 13 2021, 6.00pm
Cupar celebration weekend

A live music event and funfair will form part of a huge celebration weekend in Cupar this week.

Bands and DJs will play all day in Haugh Park on Saturday as part of the C-In The Park event.

Cupar celebration weekend
The C In The Park line-up.

And it will run alongside a host of other activities organised in the town from Friday to Sunday.

More than a dozen community groups have come together to organise the Cupar’ celebration weekend, which also includes a food and drink trail, a children’s day and a medieval feast.

It follows the cancellation of events throughout lockdown.

Cupar celebration weekend activities

Bill Pagan, chairman of Cupar Development Trust, said planning began before Christmas.

“It includes the launch of the Cupar Food and Drink Trail, the first of a series of trails that will help to promote food and drink businesses across our area,” he said.

Bill Pagan with wife Gilli at Cupar War Memorial.

The weekend also coincides with the town’s hosting of the Fife Farmers’ Market on Crossgate.

Among the groups taking stands there are Cupar Heritage and Fife Family History Society, where people can ask the experts about their ancestry.

Meanwhile, Cupar Children’s Day on Saturday will include an array of events and activities based around the town’s medieval history.

Old Scots

There will be proclamations, readings and poetry, all showcasing the town’s role as the home of Old Scots.

And, at the Duncan Institute. there will be a display of copies of medieval documents provided by the National Library of Scotland and St Andrews University.

In addition, the Sunshine Kitchen is hosting a medieval feast with themed entertainment in the Corn Exchange.

And Mr Pagan added: “We hope this amalgamation of groups will deliver a weekend to remember – and one that can help to set a foundation on which we can build in the years to come.”

More information can be found a the CuparNow blog.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]