Cupar celebration weekend: Live music, food and drink on the cards this weekend

A live music event and funfair will form part of a huge celebration weekend in Cupar this week.

Bands and DJs will play all day in Haugh Park on Saturday as part of the C-In The Park event.

And it will run alongside a host of other activities organised in the town from Friday to Sunday.

More than a dozen community groups have come together to organise the Cupar’ celebration weekend, which also includes a food and drink trail, a children’s day and a medieval feast.

It follows the cancellation of events throughout lockdown.

Cupar celebration weekend activities

Bill Pagan, chairman of Cupar Development Trust, said planning began before Christmas.

“It includes the launch of the Cupar Food and Drink Trail, the first of a series of trails that will help to promote food and drink businesses across our area,” he said.

The weekend also coincides with the town’s hosting of the Fife Farmers’ Market on Crossgate.

Among the groups taking stands there are Cupar Heritage and Fife Family History Society, where people can ask the experts about their ancestry.

Meanwhile, Cupar Children’s Day on Saturday will include an array of events and activities based around the town’s medieval history.

Old Scots

There will be proclamations, readings and poetry, all showcasing the town’s role as the home of Old Scots.

And, at the Duncan Institute. there will be a display of copies of medieval documents provided by the National Library of Scotland and St Andrews University.

In addition, the Sunshine Kitchen is hosting a medieval feast with themed entertainment in the Corn Exchange.

And Mr Pagan added: “We hope this amalgamation of groups will deliver a weekend to remember – and one that can help to set a foundation on which we can build in the years to come.”

More information can be found a the CuparNow blog.