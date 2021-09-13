Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police search for missing wheel after car breaks down on A92 in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
September 13 2021, 6.28pm Updated: September 13 2021, 6.30pm
The broken down car's tyre is missing.
Drivers on the A92 near the Lochgelly slip road have been urged to take care as police in Fife search for a wheel missing from a broken down car.

A section of the road in Fife is closed whilst the broken down vehicle is recovered.

Fife road policing unit said the eastbound carriage would fully reopen shortly after the vehicle is recovered.

But they warned motorists to drive with caution as a search for the missing wheel from the vehicle gets under way.

A picture shared by officers show the front wheel on the passenger side of the silver car is missing.

“Fife RP are currently dealing with a broken-down vehicle on the A92 eastbound at the Lochgelly slip,” officers from Police Scotland’s road policing unit said.

“Recovery has just arrived so we should be clear shortly.

“Take care on the approach while we look for a missing wheel.”

