Police search for missing wheel after car breaks down on A92 in Fife

Drivers on the A92 near the Lochgelly slip road have been urged to take care as police in Fife search for a wheel missing from a broken down car.

A section of the road in Fife is closed whilst the broken down vehicle is recovered.

Fife road policing unit said the eastbound carriage would fully reopen shortly after the vehicle is recovered.

But they warned motorists to drive with caution as a search for the missing wheel from the vehicle gets under way.

A picture shared by officers show the front wheel on the passenger side of the silver car is missing.

“Fife RP are currently dealing with a broken-down vehicle on the A92 eastbound at the Lochgelly slip,” officers from Police Scotland’s road policing unit said.

“Recovery has just arrived so we should be clear shortly.

“Take care on the approach while we look for a missing wheel.”