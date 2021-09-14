WATCH: First glimpse of how new Lochore Meadows play park could look

A first glimpse of a state-of-the-art new play park at Lochore Meadows has been revealed.

A computer generated ‘fly-through’ video of how the new park could look has been produced, showing people the scale of the huge project.

Lochore Meadows Country Park, affectionally known as the ‘Meedies’, is Fife’s most popular beauty spot attracting more than 835,000 visitors a year.

Up to £1 million could be spend on transforming the park’s play area.

Fife Council has earmarked £500,000 towards the project and it is hoped a similar amount can be found from outside sources,

Equipment suitable for people with disabilities will also be installed to make the park more inclusive.

But regular visitors will be pleased to hear the much-loved “volcano hill” and hill slides will be retained and improved.

Wider park revamp

The replacement play park will occupy the same space as the existing facility, adjacent to the Willie Clarke Centre.

The revamp is just the latest in an ongoing programme of improvements to the country park.

In April 2018 the former café was replaced by the £1.8 million Willie Clarke Centre.

A children’s fairy woodland was added in 2020 by locals during lockdown.

In July, the historic locomotive engine, a permanent feature at the park for decades, was removed as a 12-month restoration project began.

While the new footage offers a first look at how the refurbishment could look, the public will also have a major say in the finished product.

A number of public consultation events are taking place with people urged to say what they would like included.

Public to have their say

A spokesperson for Lochore Meadows said: “We have been working very hard to create a new play area for the park and there are now some early illustrations and a 3D fly-through video available to show people the layout and examples of the type of equipment that is possible in an accessible destination playpark.

“But we do need feedback from those who are likely to use the play area.

“That’s why a number of consultation events will take place at various venues.

“Friends of Lochore Meadows group will be available to answer any questions and take any suggestions which can be passed to the design team to shape the final product.”

Consultations will be held at the Willie Clarke Centre in the park on Friday, September 17 from 6pm until 8pm and on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, from noon until 2pm.

The funding has been warmly welcomed by local Councillor Lea McLelland.

She said: I’m delighted to see such a significant investment into what is Fife’s most popular outdoor attraction.

“People now have an opportunity to shape the final design of the play park and I urge everyone who has an opinion or has ideas of what they would like to see included within the new facility to have their say in the public consultation.”