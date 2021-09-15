Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Fife

Main railway line through Fife closed after train fire at Cupar station

By Steven Rae and Bryan Copland
September 15 2021, 7.00am Updated: September 15 2021, 7.51am
Firefighters at the scene of the fire.
Fire crews are tackling a blaze on board a Caledonian Sleeper train at Cupar railway station – forcing the main railway line through Fife to close.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

It is not known if any passengers were on board at the time.

One witness told The Courier how the “flames and smoke were pretty bad at one point” as the blaze took hold.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at Cupar railway station where a passenger train is on fire. The fire is located in the front carriage.

“It’s not confirmed if there were any passengers onboard at the time. There are two appliances in attendance from Cupar and one from Auchtermuchty.

“We received the call at 5.46am and are still at the scene at present.”

The blaze is causing major disruption on the rail network.

ScotRail says it is unable to run trains through the area as a result, and it is also struggling to source replacement bus services as most vehicles are tied up in school runs.

The operator has confirmed it is putting a diversion in place for services heading to and from Dundee – but there will be delays.

However, Edinburgh to Arbroath services have been suspended.

Passengers are being asked to change at Dundee for stations between the city and Arbroath.

LNER is also warning that its trains are being affected.

A tweet from Network Rail said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Ladybank & Dundee.

“We’ve stopped traffic on both lines to allow them to do this, meaning no trains are currently able to run. Check with your train for service updates.”

More to follow.

