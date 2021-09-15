Girl, 12, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services attended the scene soon after the crash, which took place at 8.45am on Wednesday.

The girl was taken to hospital as a precaution and there were no other injuries as a result of the collision, which took place at a set of traffic lights near the town’s railway station.

Police response

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.45am on Wednesday September 15, we received a report of a pedestrian having been hit by a car on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.”