News / Fife Girl, 12, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy By Matteo Bell September 15 2021, 11.48am Updated: September 15 2021, 1.39pm The traffic lights at Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy. A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended the scene soon after the crash, which took place at 8.45am on Wednesday. The girl was taken to hospital as a precaution and there were no other injuries as a result of the collision, which took place at a set of traffic lights near the town's railway station. Police response A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 8.45am on Wednesday September 15, we received a report of a pedestrian having been hit by a car on Victoria Road in Kirkcaldy. "Emergency services attended and a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution."