Bridge roadworks leave Fifer forced to take the road to Dundee — just to stay in Fife

Work on the Tay Road Bridge have turned a 10-minute drive into an hour-long road trip for a woman forced to travel to Dundee just to turn back to the Kingdom.

Fiona Brown, who lives in Tayport, usually makes the quick journey across the A92 to get to the shops in Newport-on-Tay to pick up essentials.

But crossing back over the dual carriageway is now impossible because of roadworks, meaning she has to take a roundabout route to Dundee just to get back home again.

Fiona, who lives near Brown’s farm in Tayport, said the 10 minute round trip now takes over an hour due to lane closures on the bridge.

Essential work has closed the Dundee to Fife side of the bridge, with traffic in both directions sharing the northbound carriage.

The closure has meant the crossing on the Dundee to Fife lane has been blocked, forcing Fiona’s long detour.

Speaking to The Courier, Fiona expressed her frustration at the diversion, saying it could have been planned better to avoid disrupting the local community.

“The two crossings are shut off, they’ve got cones across it,” she said.

“I don’t see why I’ve got to go to Dundee.

“Somebody has obviously not thought this out at all.”

She added: “I had to go to Dundee and got caught in the traffic, it was horrific.

“I have to queue in the traffic to get to Dundee, then turn around and queue again to get back on to the bridge.

“You are talking over an hour and usually it takes me 10 minutes.”

Fiona added: “I don’t know why the work isn’t just being done at night to stop the disruption.”

Bosses at the bridge have apologised for the disruption, which has left rush hour drivers at a standstill, saying the work was essential.

“We apologise to all users for the inconvenience caused during these essential works,” they said on Monday.