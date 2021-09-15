Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Bridge roadworks leave Fifer forced to take the road to Dundee — just to stay in Fife

By Alasdair Clark
September 15 2021, 5.59pm Updated: September 15 2021, 6.00pm
A picture for the Law shows the bridge on Monday at rush hour
A picture for the Law shows the bridge on Monday at rush hour

Work on the Tay Road Bridge have turned a 10-minute drive into an hour-long road trip for a woman forced to travel to Dundee just to turn back to the Kingdom.

Fiona Brown, who lives in Tayport, usually makes the quick journey across the A92 to get to the shops in Newport-on-Tay to pick up essentials.

But crossing back over the dual carriageway is now impossible because of roadworks, meaning she has to take a roundabout route to Dundee just to get back home again.

Fiona, who lives near Brown’s farm in Tayport, said the 10 minute round trip now takes over an hour due to lane closures on the bridge.

The roadworks have turned a 10 minute journey into a road trip for Fiona

Essential work has closed the Dundee to Fife side of the bridge, with traffic in both directions sharing the northbound carriage.

The closure has meant the crossing on the Dundee to Fife lane has been blocked, forcing Fiona’s long detour.

Speaking to The Courier, Fiona expressed her frustration at the diversion, saying it could have been planned better to avoid disrupting the local community.

“The two crossings are shut off, they’ve got cones across it,” she said.

“I don’t see why I’ve got to go to Dundee.

“Somebody has obviously not thought this out at all.”

Traffic has been at a standstill at rush hour

She added: “I had to go to Dundee and got caught in the traffic, it was horrific.

“I have to queue in the traffic to get to Dundee, then turn around and queue again to get back on to the bridge.

“You are talking over an hour and usually it takes me 10 minutes.”

Fiona added: “I don’t know why the work isn’t just being done at night to stop the disruption.”

Bosses at the bridge have apologised for the disruption, which has left rush hour drivers at a standstill, saying the work was essential.

“We apologise to all users for the inconvenience caused during these essential works,” they said on Monday.

Tay Road Bridge roadworks leave frustrated rush hour motorists at a standstill

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier