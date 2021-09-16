Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021
News / Fife

Firefighters tackle car blaze on the A92 near Cowdenbeath

By Alasdair Clark
September 16 2021, 8.57pm Updated: September 16 2021, 8.58pm
Firefighters are on scene

Firefighters are tackling a car fire on the A92 in Fife near the Cowdenbeath slip road.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances, including one from Kirkcaldy, had been mobilised to the incident.

She said crews were currently extinguishing the fire after responding on Thursday evening.

“One private car is one fire. We are at work with two hose reel jets and breathing appliance.

“There is no report of any injuries,” the spokeswoman added.

Police are also in attendance, and it is understood that part of the road has been closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a car on fire on the A92 westbound slip road at the junction with the B9149 near Lochgelly around 8.15pm on Thursday, 16 September, 2021.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow. 

