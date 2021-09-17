Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Search continues for missing St Andrews pensioner last seen on Wednesday

By Alasdair Clark
September 17 2021, 3.26pm Updated: September 17 2021, 3.27pm
Missing St Andrews Pensioner Paul Johnson
Paul in the blue jacket he is believed to have been wearing when he went missing.

A second appeal has been issued as the search continues for a pensioner missing from St Andrews who was last seen on Wednesday.

Initially Paul Johnson, 74, was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday September 15 at his home in the Hay Fleming Avenue area of St Andrews.

Police say inquiries have now established he was seen at around 10.45pm on Wednesday in Hepburn Gardens in the Lawhead Road East area, also in St Andrews.

He has not been seen since this time and police searches have continued for the 74-year-old, including with support from a helicopter.

Paul was last seen near his home on Wednesday.

In a second appeal, police urged anyone who had information to come forward as they continue their search.

Inspector Murray Gibson of Police Scotland said: “It is completely out of character for Paul to be out of contact with family for as long as this and we are growing increasingly concerned about his wellbeing as time passes.

“It is believed he left home to go for a walk but has not returned home.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Paul at any time since 10pm on Wednesday to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Anyone who believes they may have seen Paul or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0266 of September 16.”

Paul is described as being around 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with grey hair.

He was last known to be wearing a blue rain jacket and light coloured walking trousers.

