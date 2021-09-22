Anger as cars across Methil are splattered with yellow paint during Harland & Wolff repaint

Dozens of cars were left covered in bright yellow paint during spraying at Harland & Wolff’s Methil yard.

Furious vehicle owners say the paint was carried by the wind as contractors completed the work and now it won’t come off.

Drivers claim a giant wind turbine near the former BiFab site created a “whirlwind” effect.

And this caused paint droplets to splatter for miles around.

One man even blocked the gates of the yard in a bid to persuade the company to pay for the damage.

John Alexander, from Methil, has had his BMW valeted but says it’s still covered in tiny drops of yellow.

“Every car in my street is damaged,” he said.

‘Every car in the neighbourhood’

Harland & Wolff bought the Methil yard in February in an £850,000 deal and promised 600 jobs for the area.

It later hired contractor Kaefer to repaint the massive green warehouse in its trademark grey and yellow.

But while locals hailed the buyout as excellent news, the spray-painting hasn’t gone down at all well.

John said: “It’s covered every car in the neighbourhood.

“Everybody was out polishing their cars and it wasn’t coming off.

“They took my car away and had it cleaned but it came back the same so I went down and blocked their gates to get someone to do something.”

John has finally persuaded the company to take another look at his car and it will be collected later this week.

“Some folk are saying is it really worth bothering about but I look after my car,” he said.

“It’s taken nine weeks to sort and it’s made me really angry.”

‘Turbine created a whirlwind’

Andy Clark’s Volvo was also damaged and he paid £200 to have it professionally cleaned.

He’s now fighting for compensation but is getting nowhere.

“The car was covered and if you ran your hand over it it felt like sandpaper,” he said.

“Three of us went down to the gatehouse but they didn’t want to know us.”

He added: “They were supposed to put paint on the door with rollers but they decided to spray it.

“And then the turbine created a whirlwind and there’s cars as far as Leven been damaged.”

‘We will organise repairs’

A Kaefer spokesperson said the issue was caused by high winds.

“We endeavour to prepare for every eventuality, however unexpected high wind during this project resulted in some nearby vehicles suffering cosmetic damage,” they said.

“We have worked with local residents who were impacted but clearly a breakdown in communication has occurred for these complainants.”

And they added: “We will organise repairs to their satisfaction.”