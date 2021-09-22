Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Last chapter: Glenrothes library battle lost as demolition gets under way

By Alasdair Clark
September 22 2021, 8.50am Updated: September 22 2021, 9.12am
Work has started to demolish the library in Glenrothes.

Demolition work has begun on a former Glenrothes library, despite a long-running campaign to save the building.

Glenwood library in Macedonia was partly demolished late last week after Fife Council voted to close the facility, sparking a campaign by local councillor Julie Ford and others to save the facility. 

The library was one of 16 identified agreed for closure in 2015, and a planning consultation by locals called for a community-focused facility to be opened in its place.

Disappointment

Local SNP councillors Julie Ford and Craig Walker, who have both fought to save the library over the years, have voiced their disappointment as demolition work gets under way.

They claimed the action was sprung on them at the last minute, with residents said to be dismayed as they learned what was happening.

Ms Ford launched the campaign to protect the building before she was elected as a councillor.

Ms Ford and Mr Walker admitted they had lost the battle to save the library, but said they have sought assurances from Fife Council that the community planning process established five years ago would be kept in mind.

Regeneration plans

Residents had expressed hope that a community-focused facility could be maintained in the Glenwood centre, even if the library was forced to close.

Fife Council is currently undertaking a controversial £23 million regeneration programme of the Glenwood centre, with compulsory purchase orders issued for businesses that remain.

Local councillor Julie Ford.

But some have objected to the plans, including the owners of several shops and takeaways, which still operate from the shopping centre.

Ms Ford said: “Glenwood Library has been an institution for the local area and will hold happy memories for a lot of people.

“To say I was shocked and saddened when I was told of the plans to demolish this building is an understatement.”

Battle to save Glenwood library ‘lost’

She added: “I have long campaigned for this facility to remain, with full library functions, for the local people. Unfortunately, we have lost that battle.

“I am determined the voices of the local people are not ignored completely and that the hopes and dreams for Macedonia, reflected in the charrette, are taken on board and that a community facility of some kind is provided.”

One local resident, Marie Robertson, who shared pictures of the demolition work, told The Courier that she was sad to see the library go.

We need to now look to the future and make sure that the community facility is delivered.”

Councillor Craig Walker

Councillor Craig Walker added: “I understand that officers wanted to show the council’s commitment for these plans by starting some of the work, which is why the demolition of the library has begun.

“I am disappointed with the little to no consultation with local ward members of how and when this would happen.

“The demolition has now started and can’t be reversed.

“We need to now look to the future and make sure that the community facility, that so many people want for Macedonia, is delivered.

“This is what Julie and I will continue to do over the coming months.”

glenwood salon
The centre is being regenerated.

Fife Council team manager Andy Maclellan said the council was working with the local community to regenerate the centre to “make it a place where people want to live and businesses want to open”.

Work expected to last around six weeks

He added: “As part of the process, the former library is being demolished.

“Work started this week and is expected to take around six weeks to complete.

“The memorial plaque located on the side of the existing library will be carefully removed and stored.

This work is the start of an exciting new beginning for the area.”

Fife Council team manager Andy Maclellan

“This work is the start of an exciting new beginning for the area and, for local people, providing the facilities they deserve.

“A masterplan is being commissioned to look at future options on the site including housing, community hubs and commercial opportunities.”

